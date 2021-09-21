Ariana Grande requests restraining order against man accused of carrying knife, threatening to kill her

Singer Ariana Grande filed a civil harassment restraining order last week against a man she accused of visiting her Los Angeles home multiple times, making death threats and wielding a large-hunting knife.

In the order, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 14, the 28-year-old pop star, whose real name is Ariana Grande-Butera, alleges Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, terrorized her home over the past seven months, despite never giving him her address.

During his third and last visit to her residence on Sept. 10, Brown allegedly showed up "brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements," Grande said in her court order request statement. When confronted by her security, Brown allegedly said: "I'll f---ing kill you and her."

After Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrived at Grande's residence, Brown attempted to flee on foot but was later detained and taken into custody, detective Peter Doomanis said in his statement.

"Upon conducting a pat down search of Mr. Brown, LAPD officers recovered a knife from Mr. Brown's front pant pocket," he said.

Brown is being held at the North County Correctional Facility on $140,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Efforts to reach Brown and Grande were unsuccessful Tuesday.

In a court order request statement, Grande's manager detailed a timeline of Brown's "sporadic" visits since mid-February of this year. But in the past two to three weeks, he said "Mr. Brown has come to Ms. Grande's residence nearly every day," adding the pop star has never met or communicated with him.

The incidents started to escalate when Brown came to her home three times over a 12-hour time window in early September, according to Grande's manager.

During his second-to-last visit on the evening of Sept. 9, Brown, carrying a knife, started kicking Grande's security's vehicle after he was asked to vacate the property, her manager said. He left the area after her security personnel pepper sprayed him.

Story continues

About three hours later, Brown allegedly returned to her home with the knife and began yelling threats, prompting security to call 911. Authorities apprehended Brown after he attempted to flee on foot.

"The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me. I am also fearful because Mr. Brown has been recently been coming to my home every day, has threatened violence and has brought a weapon to my home," Grande said in her statement.

She added: "Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

A court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.