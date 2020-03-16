Ariana Grande slammed young people for making light of the coronavirus pandemic: 'You sound stupid and privileged'

Grande posted to Twitter to urge followers to take the novel coronavirus seriously.

Grande wrote that people saying "we will be fine because we're young" were putting others in danger. "You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others," she said. "Like now."

In a series of tweets, Grande pleaded with fans to support H.R. 6201, the House legislation meant as a response to the coronavirus. "This bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave/unemployment due to corona virus/isolation/prevention!" she said.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal/we'll be fine... we still have to go about our lives.' And it's blowing my mind," Grande tweeted.

"I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago. But please read what's going on. Please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now."

Grande then wrote a thread of tweets saying she understood and supported people's frustrations but highlighted that "this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion."

She also wrote that "these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus."

Grande then urged fans to support the bill H.R. 6201 — the House legislation meant to respond to the coronavirus.

"This bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave/unemployment due to corona virus/isolation/prevention!" Grande said. "Please contact your senate to support the passing of this bill!"

In her final tweet in the thread, Grande pleaded with fans to call their senators instead of reacting with frustration and wrote that Americans needed their senators and the government to support the bill, which has already passed through the House.

"Everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time," she said.

