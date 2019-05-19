Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Center

It was bound to happen eventually: Ariana Grande officially made her NASA debut.

The singer-songwriter was invited to tour the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 18, after her San Antonio stop of her Sweetener World Tour. As People reports, Ari was greeted by a huge screen reading “Welcome to Mission Control, Ariana Grande,” and she even dressed up in full astronaut gear for the occasion.

Naturally, Ariana documented the entire visit on her Instagram Stories, with a video appropriately set to her song “NASA.” In one clip, which showcases her elaborate space suit, Ari described the experience as "the coolest day of my life,” writing: “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened, but I can't wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so…much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around.”

And it wasn't just Ari who was psyched about the visit; the official NASA Instagram reposted the singer’s video to their own Stories, referencing her catchy lyrics: “It’s like you're the universe and we’re N-A-S-A.” We stan a budding friendship!

Some fans are speculating that Ariana’s trip was more than just for fun — perhaps it was also to film for an upcoming music video? After all, it would be perfectly fitting for Ari to include footage of the actual NASA Space Center in her song called “NASA.”

From her posts, it seems like Ariana has more details to share with fans, so we’ll have to wait and see if she has any further surprises up her sleeve. But the theory might hold some weight; after all, who could forget that iconic Twitter exchange between Ariana and NASA shortly after the release of her album Thank U, Next? We wouldn't be surprise if Ari was scheming up something big...or should we say: out of this world.

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

