Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie was hit in the back of his head and robbed of his Louis Vuitton bag while he was walking in Manhattan, police say

Frankie Grande and sister Ariana Grande. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande's brother was mugged of his Louis Vuitton bag in Manhattan this month, police said.

Frankie Grande was walking in Midtown when he was struck in the back of the head, cops said.

Two teenagers were arrested by police in connection to the November 9 incident.

Pop singer Ariana Grande's older brother was violently mugged of his Louis Vuitton bag as he was walking in Manhattan earlier this month, the New York Police Department told Insider on Tuesday.

The police department said reality star Frankie Grande, 39, was strolling along 8th Avenue between 44th and 43rd streets in Midtown at around 6:30 p.m. on November 9 when suddenly he was hit in the back of his head by two boys who then ran off with his designer bag.

The suspects fled with the stolen bag, which contained an iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods, sunglasses, and a wallet, according to police.

NYPD officers quickly responded to the scene where Frankie Grande refused medical attention, cops said.

Police arrested two suspects, ages 13 and 17, a short distance away. Police told Insider the suspects had attempted to use Frankie Grande's credit card at several stores.

The suspects — whose names were not released because they are minors — face several charges, including robbery, grand larceny, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the suspects had a fake pistol and a razor blade on them.

Frankie Grande acknowledged the incident in an Instagram story published on Tuesday.

"Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers," he said. "I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there."

