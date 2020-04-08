Aridis Pharmaceuticals Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Business Update

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening bacterial infections, today reported financial and corporate results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Continued enrolling Phase 3 global clinical trial of AR-301 in patients with ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP)

Continued enrolling AR-501's Phase 1/2a clinical trial with top-line data provisionally expected in 1H 2020 (healthy subjects), and in 2H 2021 (cystic fibrosis subjects)

Revised forecasts on interim and top-line AR-301 data readouts provisionally to 2H 2020 and 2H 2021, respectively, due to delays related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic

Enhanced leadership team with appointments of Dr. Paul Mendelman , Interim Chief Medical Officer and Michael A. Nazak , Chief Financial Officer

"The fourth quarter was an excellent period of clinical and corporate development progress," commented Vu Truong, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aridis Pharmaceuticals. "As we head into 2020, we will closely monitor the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and assess its impact on our business, including the impact on enrollment for the AR-301 Phase 3 and AR-501 clinical studies. COVID-19 also presents a rare opportunity to utilize the Company's APEX™ platform technology to develop differentiated, effective therapeutic solutions to fight this deadly pandemic. I am pleased to announce that our team of scientists are hard at work on this important task, and look forward to announcing the preliminary results in the coming months."

APEX™ Technology Platform and Clinical Program Update

In December, the Company announced APEX™, a novel monoclonal antibody ("mAb") discovery, antibody production and yield maximizing technology platform. APEX™ builds upon Aridis' original hybridoma-based technology platform, MabIgX®, which allows for rapid fusion and production of mAbs directly from patients antibody-producing B-cells.

APEX™ is being utilized for the rapid discovery of new and highly potent antibodies against pathogens and deploys a methodology to maximize the production/yield of selected antibodies on commercial scale. The technology is comprised of a silicon wafer-based array of nanoliter sized microculture wells that enables rapid screening of antibody secreting cells at large scale (>1 million single cells), enabling discovery of potent antibodies against targets such as viruses within a few days of a pandemic outbreak. It also features gene-editing enabled activation of endogenous genetic control elements that dramatically increase the yield of biotherapeutic drugs from manufacturing production cell lines. The technology further comprises a proprietary production cell line that is designed to rapidly manufacture multiple monoclonal antibody therapeutics at approximately half the manufacturing cycle time than current available manufacturing technologies.

APEX™ is expected to facilitate the rapid discovery and production of critical therapies for companies operating in the biopharmaceutical, biomanufacturing and biosimilar space. During the fourth quarter, Aridis entered into its first business development transaction for the platform, a research collaboration with Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc, a company incorporated in the U.S. ("MappBio"). Under the terms of the agreement, Aridis will apply its APEX™ technology to develop mAb productivity enhanced versions of an undisclosed number of CHO cell lines that were originally developed by MappBio.

Recently, Aridis presented a comprehensive profile of the APEX™ platform at the antibody and cell engineering conferences World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress West Coast 2019 and Antibody Engineering (San Francisco, CA) & Therapeutics (San Diego, CA). To access the presentation, please visit the "Publications and Posters" page within the Investors section of the Aridis Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.aridispharma.com/overview.

Clinical Program Update

AR-301: The AR-301 trial, which was initiated in the first quarter of 2019, is expected to enroll 240 patients at approximately 160 clinical centers in 22 countries. The advent of coronavirus infections in the fourth quarter has begun to impact the global patient enrollment rate, and delayed further clinical site activations in regions with large number of clinical sites, such as in China and India. Pending the resolution of the coronavirus pandemic, Aridis is provisionally expecting interim data to be reported in 2H 2020, and top line data in 2H 2021. Participating clinical centers that are activated continue to follow the same stringent clinical protocols and procedures for critically ill VAP patients, as is standard in the U.S. and Europe. The trial represents the first ever Phase 3 superiority clinical study evaluating immunotherapy with a fully human monoclonal antibody to treat acute pneumonia in the intensive care unit setting. Details of the study can be viewed on www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier NCT03816956.