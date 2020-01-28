Aridis Pharmaceuticals Presents APEX™ Antibody Discovery and Production Platform Technology at the 19th Annual CHI PepTalk Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) (the "Company") presented a comprehensive profile of its APEX™ platform technology at the antibody and cell engineering conference 19th Annual PepTalk: The Protein Science Week on Friday, January 24, 2020 in San Diego, CA USA.

The APEX™ is a platform for the unbiased discovery of new and highly potent antibodies against pathogens and a methodology to maximize the production/yield of selected antibodies on commercial scale. The platform technology is comprised of a silicon wafer-based array of nanoliter sized tissue microculture wells that enable rapid screening of antibody secreting cells, enabling discovery of potent antibodies against targets such as viruses within one day of a pandemic outbreak. It also features CRISPR enabled activation of endogenous genetic control elements that dramatically increase the yield of biotherapeutic drugs from manufacturing production cell lines, and a proprietary production cell line that is designed to rapidly manufacture multiple monoclonal antibody therapeutics at approximately half the manufacturing cycle time than current available manufacturing technologies.

"We believe that APEX™ will provide our life sciences industry partners with significant monoclonal antibody discovery and manufacturing benefits, and we see a great future with this technology as a key growth driver," commented Dr. Vu Truong, Chief Executive Officer of Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

APEX™ is expected to facilitate the rapid discovery and production of critical therapies for companies operating in the biopharmaceutical, biomanufacturing and biosimilar space. Aridis is planning to host an analyst day to profile APEX™ and its potential as a service business to investors and analysts in the spring of 2020.

About CRISPR and Gene Editing

"CRISPR" stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, which refers to a genome engineering technique that uses bacterial enzymes such as Cas9, Cas12a, CPF-1, etc. to modify genes (e.g. activate, inhibit, edit) in living cells and organisms. These enzymes can be programmed to target specific stretches of genetic code and to edit DNA at precise locations or to influence the expression of a gene product. CRISPR is being used in therapeutic settings to correct mutations at specific locations in the human genome in order to treat genetic causes of diseases.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops anti-infectives to be used as add-on treatments to standard-of-care antibiotics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary APEX™ and MabIgX® technology platforms to rapidly identify rare, potent antibody-producing B-cells from patients who have successfully overcome an infection, and to manufacture mAbs for therapeutic treatment of critical infections. These mAbs are already of human origin and functionally optimized for high potency by the donor's immune system; hence, they do not require genetic engineering or further optimization to achieve full functionality.

The Company has generated multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as VAP and HAP. The use of mAbs as anti-infective treatments represents an innovative therapeutic approach that harnesses the human immune system to fight infections and is designed to overcome the deficiencies associated with the current standard of care which is broad spectrum antibiotics. Such deficiencies include, but are not limited to, increasing drug resistance, short duration of efficacy, disruption of the normal flora of the human microbiome and lack of differentiation among current treatments. The mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The company's pipeline is highlighted below: