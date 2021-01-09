Ariel Pink dropped from label after attending Trump rally that led to D.C. riots

Tracy Brown
Ariel Pink poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. His new album, &quot;pom pom,&quot; was released Monday.
Ariel Pink has been dropped by the indie record label Mexican Summer. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Indie musician Ariel Pink has been dropped from his label after he confirmed attending the Trump rally that led to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” tweeted the New York-based record label Friday.

(As of Friday afternoon, Pink’s page on the Mexican Summer website was still active.)

The announcement came just a day following Pink’s explanation on Twitter that he had attended the Washington, D.C., rally to “peacefully show my support for the president.”

“i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed,” he tweeted Thursday in response to a Twitter user who had called Pink and fellow indie musician John Maus out for participating in Wednesday’s event.

Though Pink confirmed he had attended the D.C. rally protesting the presidential election results, he denied being part of the mob that stormed the Capitol as Congress was conducting the formal process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Trump.

Pink, born Ariel Marcus Rosenberg in Los Angeles, has been public about his support of Trump and encouraged people to vote for him prior to this week’s violent events.

“Im not maga,” Pink tweeted in December, responding to a Twitter user questioning his support of the president. “i simply think that trump is the only thing standing in the way of total collapse. the lying media psychos gunning for Biden/Harris presidency are more terrifying to me.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

