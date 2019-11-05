Aries Agro Limited (NSE:ARIES): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You?

Measuring Aries Agro Limited's (NSEI:ARIES) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ARIES's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

See our latest analysis for Aries Agro

Commentary On ARIES's Past Performance

ARIES's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹107m has declined by -9.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -8.9%, indicating the rate at which ARIES is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

NSEI:ARIES Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Aries Agro has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 4.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.0% is below the IN Chemicals industry of 8.9%, indicating Aries Agro's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Aries Agro’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 19%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 81% to 81% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Aries Agro's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. In some cases, companies that face a prolonged period of decline in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the recent industry growth and disruption. I recommend you continue to research Aries Agro to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ARIES’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ARIES’s outlook. Financial Health: Are ARIES’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.