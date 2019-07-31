Is Aries Agro (NSE:ARIES) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Aries Agro Limited (NSE:ARIES) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Aries Agro's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Aries Agro had ₹1.72b in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have ₹86.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹1.64b.

How Strong Is Aries Agro's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Aries Agro had liabilities of ₹2.62b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹192.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹86.7m in cash and ₹1.86b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹866.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's ₹628.8m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While we wouldn't worry about Aries Agro's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.4 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Even more troubling is the fact that Aries Agro actually let its EBIT decrease by 8.1% over the last year. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Aries Agro will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.