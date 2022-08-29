Aries Spears Gaslights Women After He Was Slammed For Fat-Shaming Lizzo: 'Ya'll Don't Deal In Logic And Sense'

Comedian Aries Spears is responding to the people who are bashing him for fat-shaming Lizzo. Spears, who recently appeared on a podcast and said Lizzo “looks like the s**t emoji,” posted a video message to his critics.

“A lot of you women are funny with the critiques,” he said. “I ain’t funny, I’m fat, unattractive, no women wants me. They always try to hurt you with what works for you the most.”

While he has previously admitted that he is out of shape, Spears is taking offense to people questioning his comedic skills.

“I’m 32 years in this game and I ain’t funny?” he said. “Y’all don’t deal in logic and sense. You deal in emotion and anger.”

The comedian urged women to “come with something that’s not subjective.”

“Me being unfunny, unattractive, that’s not a fact,” he said. “That’s subjective.”

As Blavity previously reported, Spears unleashed his rant about Lizzo when he appeared on the Art of Dialogue show.

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji,” he said on the show. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man.”

Spears admitted that he’s not in shape himself, but also bragged about being funny and confident.

He also bashed women in general, calling them hypocrites.

“You know what kills me about women is the hypocrisy and the contradiction,” he said. “If you really gave a f**k, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it.’”

Lizzo took shots at her haters on Sunday when she took the stage to accept the Video for Good Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

“To the b***hes that got something to say about me in the press — you know what, I’m not going to say nothing. They be like ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because I’m winning, hoe!” the 34-year-old said.