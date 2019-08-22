The Arihant Superstructures (NSE:ASL) Share Price Is Down 54% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Arihant Superstructures Ltd. (NSE:ASL) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 54% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Arihant Superstructures because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 46% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Arihant Superstructures had to report a 21% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 54% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Arihant Superstructures shareholders are down 53% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 46% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before forming an opinion on Arihant Superstructures you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

