Is Arise's (STO:ARISE) Share Price Gain Of 121% Well Earned?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Arise AB (publ) (STO:ARISE) share price has flown 121% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 1.2%. We note that Arise reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

Given that Arise didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Arise saw its revenue shrink by 15% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 30% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Take a more thorough look at Arise's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

It's good to see that Arise has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 80% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Arise , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

