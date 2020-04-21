ArisGlobal Introduces LifeSphere® CTMS10, Bringing Modern Simplicity and Efficiency to Clinical Trial Management

LifeSphere CTMS makes end-to-end clinical trial management easy and intuitive for organizations of all sizes.

MIAMI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core drug development functions for over 300 life sciences companies, today announced the release of LifeSphere® CTMS10, a modern, end-to-end solution that makes the entire clinical trial management process easier and more transparent for companies of all sizes.

Aris Global Logo More

Offering global oversight and visibility, LifeSphere CTMS10 enables life sciences organizations to plan, track and control all trial set-up, conduct and closeout activities using a simple, intuitive interface designed for all levels of experience. Unlike other CTMS applications, LifeSphere CTMS10 also includes payments and monitoring modules out-of-the-box, ensuring fast, accurate disbursements to research sites and maximizing CRA effectiveness in the field.

With an innovative approach to delivering rapid study startup, LifeSphere CTMS10 helps clinical teams be more efficient and conduct faster trials by automating core activities like study planning, site assessments, investigator selection, enrollment planning, document distribution, and site visit planning.

"Trials have grown in cost and complexity, and it is increasingly difficult for teams to manage stakeholders, maintain oversight, and meet tight timelines," said Sondra Pepe, Senior Director of Clinical Product Management at ArisGlobal. "LifeSphere CTMS10 was designed to solve these challenges through simplicity and an all-in-one approach that includes everything an organization needs to run an efficient, streamlined trial out-of-the-box."

Part of the unified LifeSphere Clinical cloud platform, which includes LifeSphere eTMF and LifeSphere EDC, LifeSphere CTMS10 seamlessly connects clinical operations with data management to give teams full visibility and control over trial execution.

Learn more: For more on LifeSphere Clinical Trial Management System, visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-clinical-trial-management-system/

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Alberto Cantor

Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing

acantor@arisglobal.com

+1 609-389-6866

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg



Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arisglobal-introduces-lifesphere-ctms10-bringing-modern-simplicity-and-efficiency-to-clinical-trial-management-301043705.html

SOURCE ArisGlobal