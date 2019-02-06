Arista Networks (ANET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed the most recent trading day at $224.67, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session.

Arista Networks (ANET) closed the most recent trading day at $224.67, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 4.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time.

ANET will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 19.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $589.12 million, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANET. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ANET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ANET is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.25, so we one might conclude that ANET is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ANET's PEG ratio is currently 1.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.