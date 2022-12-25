Arista Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANET) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Arista Networks' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arista Networks is:

27% = US$1.2b ÷ US$4.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Arista Networks' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Arista Networks has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.8% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 21% net income growth seen by Arista Networks over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Arista Networks' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ANET fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Arista Networks Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Arista Networks doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Arista Networks' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

