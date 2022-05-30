Aristotle Capital: “FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)’s Recent Macro Headwinds Will Subside Over Time”

Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Small Cap Equity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the Aristotle Small Cap Equity Composite generated a total return of -5.77% gross of fees (-5.92% net of fees), outperforming the -7.53% total return of the Russell 2000 Index. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Aristotle Capital Management Small Cap Equity mentioned 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1976, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is a Carle Place, New York-based floral and foods gift retailer and distribution company with a $628.7 million market capitalization. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) delivered a -58.32% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -69.55%. The stock closed at $9.74 per share on May 26, 2022.

Here is what Aristotle Capital Management Small Cap Equity has to say about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS), an e-commerce provider of floral and gift products, declined due to supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures which impacted the company's most recent quarterly earnings. We maintain our investment, as we believe recent macro headwinds will subside over time and the company will continue to benefit from investments made in the business over the past few years that have solidified its competitive position and enhanced its operating efficiency."

Our calculations show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 24 funds in the previous quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) delivered a -34.59% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in 5 Best Stocks to Make Money. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.