Aristotle first spotted 'blood snow' on Mount Olympus. Today, photos show that colorful algae may be eating away Earth's glaciers.
Photos show colorful algae blooms are turning glaciers pink, purple, and green across the planet.
Aristotle first wrote about "blood snow." The glacier algae is probably a vestige of the Ice Age.
But scientists think the algae blooms are growing and speeding up glacier melt as the planet warms.
You might think of glaciers as vast fields of white snow. But some of them are changing colors.
In Greenland, glaciers are turning a deep purple-grey — almost black.
In Antarctica, they're peppered with green snow.
And in the Alps, they're blushing pink.
In all these places, and more, the culprit is microscopic algae.
Colorful blooms of snow and ice algae have been documented on glaciers in nearly every continent.
The first written record of a glacier algae bloom comes from the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle. He wrote about seeing pink snow on Mount Olympus.
Today, people call that "blood snow" or "watermelon snow."
Researcher Eric Maréchal suspects snow and ice algae are on every glacier on Earth — vestige of a time when ice covered the planet, 20,000 years ago.
Maréchal studies the red algae that makes blood snow. He leads a research group called AlpAlga.
He's one of many scientists who think the algae blooms are getting bigger and more common — both an indicator and a driver of glaciers' catastrophic disappearance.
That's because microalgae thrive in warmth and moisture.
"The moment you have melting, the algae just are happy," Liane G. Benning, who studies purple ice algae in Greenland, told Insider.
"They just need a little bit of water," she added. "And they have a party. They go and bloom."
While the algae are partying, they're slowly killing their hosts. Instead of the blinding white that reflects sunlight away from a glacier, algae blooms create vast patches of pink, red, purple, or green.
Studies in the Himalayas, Greenland, Alaska, and across the Arctic have found that these colorful blooms cause glaciers to absorb more sunlight, leading to new ice melt.
This could have dire consequences. Glacier melt is raising sea levels, driving extreme weather, and diminishing water supplies worldwide.
But the idea that the blooms are getting bigger is still a hypothesis, since there's no thorough record of glacier algae before human-caused climate change.
Benning's research group, Deep Purple, is trying to fill this gap.
They're looking back in time by drilling into the ice, where they hope to find clues about the history of algae on the Greenland ice sheet.
Researchers like Andrew Gray are also using satellite imagery and drones to measure today's algae blooms.
"We still don't know much about the fundamental ecology of snow algae," Gray, who studies green snow algae in Antarctica, told Insider in an email.
He's trying to solve some key mysteries about the algae: "where they are, why they are where they are, and how they're likely to respond to warming."
For Maréchal, warming is actually making it harder to study the algae.
In May, his team hiked to the glaciers to take samples of snow while it was still white. They needed a baseline to compare against later in the summer, once the red algae started blooming.
But when they reached their sampling site on Mont Brevent, expecting blankets of pure white snow, they found it was already pink with algae.
When they returned a week later, all they found was bare earth. The snow had already melted away.
One Italian ski resort covered a glacier with reflective white material to counteract the snow's color change and slow its melt. But that's not an option in most places.
"What can we do about these pesky algae? Everybody asks that question," Benning said. "We should bloody stop changing the climate."
The scientists don't think their algae research will solve the problem. But it can help inform better models of future glacier melt. For now, modeling doesn't account for algae.
"My perception of life in Antarctica really changed when I started thinking of the snow and ice as a kind of soil, supporting all sorts of bacteria, fungi, virus, cyanobacteria, algae (of course), all the way to invertebrate life," Gray said.
"Most people when they go on a glacier and they look at that, they think it's just dirt," Benning said.
Generally, studying microalgae in the snow and ice can help researchers understand Earth's glaciers and the hidden worlds inside them, before they disappear.
But like dirt, the ice has a life of its own. And it may be changing with the climate, just like life everywhere else.
