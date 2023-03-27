Aristotle Value Equity Strategy Sold Tyson Foods (TSN) Despite Strong Catalysts

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “Value Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 10.57% gross of fees, underperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index, which returned 12.42%. The underperformance of the fund relative to the benchmark in the quarter was attributed to the stock selection while the sector allocation had a positive impact. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Value Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is a food company. On March 24, 2023, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) stock closed at $57.06 per share. One-month return of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was -5.55%, and its shares lost 34.24% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has a market capitalization of $20.292 billion.

Aristotle Value Equity Strategy made the following comment about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we exited our investments in Sun Communities, Elanco Animal Health and Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) and established new positions in Merck and Sysco.

We first invested in Tyson Foods during the second quarter of 2019. At the time, we were encouraged by what we had identified as the company’s demonstrated ability to “brand” what had been previously considered pure commodity products. Furthermore, we were attracted to Tyson’s Prepared Food business, consisting of a strong portfolio of brands with attractive margins and the opportunity to gain market share as consumer preferences shifted toward prepared foods. While we believe catalysts remain, we decided to sell, as we were concerned with management changes over the past year, starting with the CEO resigning in 2021 for personal reasons, followed by the resignation of the head of Prepared Foods and exacerbated by the company’s decision to name John R. Tyson, the 32-year-old son of the firm’s chairman, as CFO.”

Constantine Pankin/Shutterstock.com

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 31 hedge fund portfolios held Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 35 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in another article and shared the list of most valuable food companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    How high of a dividend yield does a stock need to have to be considered a high-yield stock? Opinions vary. However, many investors would include any stock with a yield that's greater than that offered by 10-year U.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 55%, According to Wall Street

    This tech stock got beaten down by macroeconomic headwinds, but it could rebound big if analysts are right.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped spark a slump in the Swiss lender’s shares. Al Khudairy, who became chairman of Saudi National Bank in 20

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • Cloud Computing Revenue Is Soaring Toward $4 Trillion -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing improves operational efficiency by providing on-demand access to infrastructure, platform, and software services. In fact, consultancy Future Market Insights estimates that cloud services revenue will grow at an average rate of 21% annually to reach $4.4 trillion by 2033. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are both well positioned to benefit from that growth.

  • This Indicator Is Near Its Highest Level Since 2000: Here's What It Could Mean for Stocks

    The S&P 500 is arguably the most widely followed index. The index is weighted by market cap, which means that the very biggest stocks have a more significant impact than others. The NYSE Composite Index isn't followed as much as the S&P 500 is.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect...

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Feds may throw struggling First Republic Bank a lifeline by expanding emergency lending program

    Federal authorities are reportedly considering an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program to help banks like First Republic Bank shore up their balance sheet.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bond giants Pimco and Invesco are facing losses of hundreds of millions on rotten Credit Suisse debt

    Some of the biggest names in investing held Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, which were marked down to zero by the Swiss regulator a week ago.

  • Hold Your Nose and Buy These 3 Out-of-Favor Dividend Gems

    Three stocks that currently look like enticing opportunities to a few Fool.com contributors are Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A) (NYSE: CWEN), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR). Here's why they think these high-quality dividend stocks could be great long-term investments for those who buy amid all the current turmoil. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Stanley Black & Decker): After a string of acquisitions, Stanley Black & Decker was inefficient and had a bloated balance sheet.

  • 3 Stocks With Tons of Cash

    Cash is going to be king over the next few years as interest rates rise, investors stop funding money-losing businesses, and acquisition opportunities pop up. There are some intriguing stocks with lots of cash, and Travis Hoium highlights three interesting names in this video.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Will Outperform the S&P 500 in a Bull Market

    The S&P 500 has been in a bear market since last June. The index is up by 5% since then, and up by about 12% from the low point it touched in early September, but that's well below the 20% (or more) sustained gain required before we can say that it has entered a new bull market. Many growth stocks have languished as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments.