Arix Bioscience plc: Investment Team Changes - Jonathan Tobin, PhD, promoted to Managing Director

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix" or the "Company"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces changes to the Company's investment team. These build on the Board of Directors and executive leadership changes announced on 6 April 2020, to right-size the organisation as the Company shifts to value realisation from its current portfolio, to set the stage for future growth.

Jonathan Tobin, PhD, currently Investment Director at Arix in London, is appointed Managing Director effective immediately. Jonathan will also join the boards of Arix portfolio companies VelosBio and Depixus, in addition to his current board positions at Artios Pharma, Atox Bio, STipe Therapeutics and Quench Bio.

Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to recognise Jonathan for his commitment and contribution to advancing great science through Arix's broad portfolio of innovative biotech companies, each with the potential to bring important breakthrough therapies to patients. As Managing Director, Jonathan will continue to work with the investment team to build on our objective to position the Company to capture value in the portfolio and set the stage for future long-term growth."

Jonathan Tobin, Managing Director, commented:

"I am very pleased to step up to the position of Managing Director at Arix. I have strong conviction in our portfolio companies and the potentially transformative medicines they are developing, the excellent and committed team we have, and our vision and business model. I look forward to playing an instrumental role in shaping the next chapter in Arix's evolution and future success."

Other changes to the investment team include: John Cassidy, PhD, currently Investment Associate at Arix in London, has been promoted to Principal; Christian Schetter, PhD, Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR), based in Germany, will join the board of Aura Biosciences and Tim Xu, MD, Investment Associate based in New York, will join the board of OptiKira and assume the role of Board Observer at Amplyx Pharmaceuticals. Roberto Iacone, MD, PhD, who recently joined as EiR jointly sponsored by Takeda, will remain based in Switzerland.

