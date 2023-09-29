Ariz. woman arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs; Sheriff's deputy injured in pursuit

A deputy was injured as authorities arrested a woman on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs near Tombstone on Thursday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

During an attempt to stop a drug smuggler from driving away from authorities, a Sheriff's deputy, who was in the process of deploying spikes to the suspect's tires, fell 15 feet resulting in serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office said life-saving rescue efforts were given to the injured deputy, who was eventually flown by helicopter to a Tucson trauma center.

Police said the injured deputy had surgery for his injuries on Friday.

Police identified the suspect as Amber Bernadette Fuaga from Maricopa County, the Sheriff's Office said.

"This is the third time in the last several days where my deputies and citizens have been placed in harms way by reckless and violent criminal smugglers due to a border being neglected by those entrusted in Washington D.C. to protect Americans, Enough is Enough!," stated Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels in a statement on Facebook.

