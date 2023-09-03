Arizona 10-year-old caught speeding in car as father sat in the passenger seat: police

An Arizona dad was arrested after he was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle that his 10-year-old son was driving.

Phoenix resident Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, 49, was charged with aggravated DUI, child abuse and endangerment, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. He was also charged with possession of an open container of alcohol and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Fox News Digital that the child – who is not in legal trouble – was speeding in a red pickup truck on Arizona State Route 101 on Saturday afternoon.

A trooper initially responded to a report about the truck shortly before 3:40 p.m. The officer observed the car "changing lanes unsafely in violation of traffic law."

Alvaro Ovando Alvarez was charged with aggravated DUI, child abuse and endangerment, among other charges.

A pursuit began at 3:44 p.m. and ended three minutes later.

"The driver stopped in the right emergency lane at milepost 26, prior to the 7th Street off-ramp, at approximately 3:47 p.m.," DPS spokesperson Raul Garcia told Fox News Digital.

Alvarez was caught in the passenger seat and arrested. He was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix.

No additional details about the incident are available at this time.





