Arizona 7-year-old brought guns, ammo to school: sheriff

An Arizona 7-year-old is facing criminal charges after allegedly bringing two guns and ammunition to school.

Cochise County Sheriff’s officials were called to Cochise Elementary School in Bowie on Monday after a second-grader was reported to have a weapon.

The handguns and ammunition were found in the boy’s backpack.

The boy’s parents were contacted and he was given a “juvenile referral” for misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.

“It was discovered that a gun and ammunition was located inside of his backpack, and ultimately a second handgun was discovered as well,” the sheriff’s office said.

With News Wire Services