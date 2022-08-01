Arizona AG says most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive

Mark Brnovich, a Republican running for US Senate, smiles as he talks with people on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives, at the Arizona Capitol, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN J. COOPER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Brnovich
    American lawyer and politician
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Karen Fann
    American politician and a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died.

The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday's primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him.

“Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn that they were allegedly deceased,” Brnovich wrote in a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann, who used her subpoena power to obtain ballots, tabulators and election data and hired Cyber Ninjas for what she called a “forensic audit.”

Brnovich did not say whether any charges had been filed in connection with the one substantiated incident, and his spokesman, Ryan Anderson, did not respond to a phone call and text message. All other people listed by Cyber Ninjas as deceased “were found to be current voters," Brnovich wrote.

Combined with other reports of dead voters, Brnovich’s Election Integrity Unit investigated a combined 409 names and produced “only a handful of potential cases.”

Brnovich vouched for the legitimacy of the election immediately after President Joe Biden's victory but later publicized his investigation of the Cyber Ninjas allegations as he sought Trump's endorsement for his Senate campaign. Trump ultimately released a scathing statement saying Brnovich wasn't doing enough to advance his claims of fraud and endorsed businessman Blake Masters.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

The Cyber Ninjas review looked at data, machines and ballots from Maricopa County, the state's largest. It produced a report that experts described as riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology. Still, even that partisan review came up with a vote tally that would not have altered the outcome, finding that Biden won by 360 more votes than the official results.

Recommended Stories

  • What could Saudi Arabia and UAE do to help lower oil prices?

    The world's biggest oil producers remain reluctant to turn on the taps.

  • U.S. senators Schumer, Warner join calls to blacklist Chinese chipmaker YMTC

    Top Democrats including Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer have joined an effort to place China's fast-growing chip manufacturer, Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC), on a U.S. trade blacklist. In a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Schumer and a half-dozen other senators from both parties described the "growing threat" posed by Chinese semiconductor manufacturers like YMTC to national security and U.S. chip companies. "By failing to add YMTC to the Entity List, the U.S. Department of Commerce is allowing the PRC to exploit our technological sector and supply sanctioned parties in China," states the letter, which was seen by Reuters on Monday.

  • Gay GOP House candidate insists 'new Republican Party' more accepting, working to unite Americans

    Corey Gibson, who's seeking to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District, says the Republican Party is uniting Americans.

  • Donald Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in MO Senate race, declining to pick Greitens or Schmitt

    Trump’s split decision came after a day of rumors and speculation about whether he would back former Gov. Eric Greitens or Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

  • Trump fundraiser says UAE investment was not 'quid pro quo'

    A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and was a frequent guest at the White House, is set to go on trial next month in federal court in Brooklyn on charges of lobbying the Trump administration for the UAE without disclosing the relationship, as lobbyists are required to do by law.

  • Trump Endorses ‘Eric’ in Missouri GOP Senate Race—but Which Eric Is It?

    Cliff Hawkins/GettyOn Monday evening, former President Donald Trump issued an endorsement in the hotly contested Republican Missouri Senate race. Except Trump didn’t just pick one candidate. Instead, he appears to choose two candidates, both of whom (Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt) have the same first name. “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud

  • Judge grants Whitmer request, blocks prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban

    The emergency request comes hours after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled a separate ban on enforcement did not apply to county prosecutors.

  • Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader

    Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as al Qaeda leader after years as its main organizer and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militants Islamic State hobbled his ability to inspire spectacular attacks on the West. Zawahiri, 71, was killed over the weekend in a U.S. drone strike, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday. He had watched in dismay as al Qaeda was effectively sidelined by the 2011 Arab revolts, launched mainly by middle class activists and intellectuals opposed to decades of autocracy.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats hope for green light on $430 billion climate, drug bill

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday were awaiting a ruling from the a chamber referee this week on whether they can override the legislature's normal rules to pass a $430 billion drugs, energy and tax bill despite Republican objections. The decision by the referee, officially known as the "parliamentarian," will have a profound impact on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to win back control of the House of Representatives and perhaps the Senate amid voter discontent over inflation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday confirmed that he planned to begin debate this week.

  • Republican congressmen demand NC attorney general protect crisis pregnancy center

    In a letter released last week, Budd and Tillis called on Stein to take action after abortion activists vandalized an Asheville pregnancy crisis center.

  • Surprise, Arizona! Dead voters weren't a thing in 2020, despite what Cyber Ninjas said

    Attorney General Mark Brnovich finds no graveyard full of dead voters. Yet another 2020 election conspiracy gone kaput. Think it'll matter?

  • Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records

    Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general as part of a deepening investigation into the agency's handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The leaders of the powerful House Oversight and Homeland Security committees wrote a letter to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari on Monday, detailing the urgent need for interviews with his staff regarding new evidence of alleged efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communications. “We are writing with grave new concerns over your lack of transparency and independence, which appear to be jeopardizing the integrity of a crucial investigation run by your office,” House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote in the letter.

  • Moody’s: Schumer-Manchin deal will ‘nudge’ economy, inflation ‘in the right direction’

    The deal announced last week by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will “nudge the economy and inflation in the right direction” and “meaningfully” address climate change, a new analysis by Moody’s Analytics found. The analysis comes at a critical moment when Schumer and Manchin are hoping to persuade the…

  • Carrasco, Lindor lead Mets past Marlins 4-0 for 5th straight

    Carlos Carrasco earned his 100th career win, pitching four-hit ball into the eighth inning as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 Saturday night. Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 17th homer, while Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis also went deep for the NL East leaders, who won their fifth straight. The 35-year-old Carrasco (11-4) walked two and struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings.

  • Police officer shoots, kills dog that attacked man at Lunenberg shelter

    The man suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter after a Lunenburg police officer shot and killed the dog that attacked him.

  • 'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    El-Erian said a comment by Powell led investors to believe rate hikes would likely slow, but that's at odds with what the data shows.

  • Climate change is disrupting our food system, which makes it vulnerable to new crises

    Weather, the atmosphere, the oceans, and the climate are all changing. That has devastating effects on crops, livestock, and fisheries.

  • Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman have wildly different personal finances, new congressional financial disclosures show

    Financial disclosures show that Oz owns millions in stocks in Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet while Fetterman owns up to $15,000 in Verizon.

  • DOJ admits spike in domestic terrorism investigations mostly related to Jan. 6 riots

    Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen said that a large potion of the surge in domestic terrorism and extremist cases the DOJ counted are tied to the Capitol riots.

  • Arizona golf courses use more water than they’re supposed to. Nothing is stopping them.

    A large number of Arizona golf courses have repeatedly exceeded state assigned water allotments.