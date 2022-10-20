Arizona asks federal prosecutors to probe possible voter intimidation

By Sarah N. Lynch and Ned Parker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona state officials have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a case of possible voter intimidation when a group of people followed a voter in Maricopa County dropping off a ballot at a drop box for the upcoming midterm elections.

A spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state's office, Sophia Solis, on Thursday said her office had also asked the state's attorney general to look into the incident. The Justice Department confirmed it had received the referral, but declined further comment.

"The voter was approached and followed by a group of individuals when the voter was trying to drop off their ballot at an early voting drop box on Monday," Solis said.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment before normal business hours.

Since his 2020 election defeat, former U.S. President Donald Trump has continually voiced false claims that his loss was the result of widespread fraud, though reviews by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration rejected his claims.

But the belief has taken root. Some 51% of Americans, and 71% of Republicans, say they believe that voter fraud is a widespread problem, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Officials in at least three additional states - North Carolina, Colorado and Nevada - have reported incidents of voter intimidation this election cycle, though it is unclear if any have led to a criminal referral.

In North Carolina alone, officials noted unusually aggressive observers during May's primary elections in 16 counties. Officials in Arizona have previously said they were aware of reports of voters being monitoring when dropping off votes.

Reuters reported earlier in October that many incidents of alleged voter intimidation are being carried out by an expanding group of thousands of grassroots poll observers, many of whom have been recruited by prominent Republican Party figures and activists, a trend that has worried elections experts and officials.

In dozens of cases throughout the country, an onslaught of intimidation and threats has pushed elections officials to resign.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Ned Parker; Writing and additional reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)