Arizona assisted living facility can't force families to stay silent about bad care

One Peoria assisted living facility can no longer require families to keep negotiations secret for bad care claims — a win for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is asking for the public's help to extend similar bans to more facilities.

Mayes asked a judge in December to void a confidentiality agreement between Ridges at Peoria and a family alleging neglect. The agreement, Mayes argued, sought to "force claims of vulnerable adult abuse into secret proceedings.”

After first protesting Mayes' involvement, Ridges at Peoria agreed to void the secrecy clause and all such existing clauses for current or former residents and refrain from asking families to keep proceedings secret in the future. In exchange, Mayes agreed to drop out of the lawsuit.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bradley Astrowsky confirmed the settlement.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking anyone who signed confidential arbitration agreements to contact her office so she can help void secrecy clauses.

The Ridges, which offers independent and assisted living, respite care and memory care, spans 28 acres and has more than 450 residences. The state has cited the campus at least 30 times in the past three years for problems including medication errors, allowing unqualified employees to work with residents and failing to train for fall prevention and recovery.

Rose Marie Scheske, a 92-year-old woman with dementia, nearly overdosed, was served food she couldn’t chew and lived in filth for months, according to the lawsuit filed in 2022.

Employees even found human feces in Scheske’s room that belonged to a fellow resident.

The Ridges' attorneys had responded to the lawsuit by arguing in court that the family had signed an agreement promising to resolve disputes outside of court.

The facility's director declined to comment for this article. In December, the director told The Arizona Republic that the issues raised in the lawsuit occurred before he was hired but that he was "tremendously sorry about what happened."

Senior living companies commonly require families to sign confidentiality agreements when they move their loved ones in.

“I urge all Arizonans to contact my office if vulnerable adults are in danger, and do not let a secrecy clause stop you,” Mayes said in a Tuesday news release. “We need everyone’s help to identify the bad facilities so we can take legal action to clean them up.”

Mayes is asking anyone who signed confidential arbitration agreements to contact her office so she can help void secrecy clauses. She has asked the public to call 602-542-8888 or email the elder affairs unit at seniorabuse@azag.gov.

“You do not have to wait until a loved one suffers serious harm before fighting these secrecy clauses,” Mayes said.

Mayes established her elder affairs unit and hired an investigator last summer to crack down on problems that have festered under previous administrations. Gov. Katie Hobbs and state lawmakers have since proposed reforms to the senior living system, with one bill that would require more transparency at facilities clearing the House of Representatives in a vote on Feb. 26.

Calls for reform came in the wake of The Arizona Republic's investigative series "The Bitter End," which chronicled widespread injuries, violence and death within the state's assisted living facilities. State regulators have done little to hold facilities accountable, the investigation found.

