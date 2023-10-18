Arizona Attorney General announces new indictments in deepening AHCCCS fraud scandal

Another healthcare provider, its owners and biller were indicted and accused of fraudulently billing Arizona's state Medicaid agency.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced in a press release on Wednesday that 30-year-old Shawnjerria Lucas, an unnamed 50-year-old and 40-year-old Lavita Verser were each charged with 19 felony fraud-related counts.

According to the release, Lucas and the unnamed defendant were accused of owning and operating A Better You Wellness Center LLC located off Cactus Road and Interstate 17, a service provider for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment. The state indicted the company on Oct. 2. The release stated the two had employed Verser as the facility's biller.

The new charges bring the number of indictments related to AHCCCS fraud since 2021 up to over 40. Nine of those cases have been dismissed — some with prejudice and some without. Only one person has been sentenced.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Government records revealed, according to the release, that the healthcare facility billed AHCCCS and the American Indian Health Program for more than $115 million in behavioral health services between December 2021 and February 2023.

It is alleged that a portion of those bills for services were fraudulent in nature, the release stated.

Lucas and the unnamed defendant face 19 felony charges, including conspiracy, illegal control of an enterprise, fraudulent schemes and artifices, and multiple counts of theft. Verser's charges are the same, though instead of illegal control of an enterprise, she is charged with illegally conducting an enterprise.

A Better You was charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices and multiple counts of theft.

In October 2022, the Arizona Department of Health Services cited the facility for nine citations, including violations involving patient rights and safety standards. A Better You was cleared of those citations a month later, according to the state health department's website.

In May, state and tribal officials announced that hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid funds were fleeced from Arizona taxpayers as part of a scheme that used Indigenous people.

State and tribal officials said that Indigenous people were aggressively recruited and, in some cases, kidnapped from rural areas and taken to fake facilities in the Phoenix area. The "patients" often were not allowed to leave or contact their loved ones. Some were driven across state lines.

But those running the fake clinics were using a billing loophole to get paid more government money by saying they were providing mental health and substance abuse treatment to the patients even though they often were not, according to prosecutors.

Some used their fraudulent money to buy lavish houses and cars, according to court and public records. Meanwhile, their patients suffered far from their homes and were not receiving health treatments they needed.

As of Oct. 13, over 350 providers have had their payments suspended by AHCCCS since 2019 for suspected fraud. That number continues to grow as the agency investigates fraud claims. A Better You Wellness Center had its payments suspended in February. It's not clear if all the suspensions are directly related to the massive fraud case announced in the spring.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kris Mayes announces new AHCCCS fraud indictments