Arizona attorney general asked to investigate after Maricopa County refuses to cooperate with election audit subpoena

A top Republican Arizona legislator called on Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday over its failure to meet a Monday subpoena deadline.

After the Board of Supervisors defied the Senate on Monday when it did not deliver routers access and election materials demanded by the Republican-led Arizona Senate for its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli urged Brnovich to act on "this clear violation of the law."

Borrelli and fellow Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers filed a complaint on Tuesday under state law with which legislatures can request that th attorney general investigate "ordinance, regulation, order or other official action adopted or taken by the governing body of a county, city or town that the member alleges violates state law or the Constitution of Arizona."

Brnovich, who is a Republican, has expressed support for the Arizona Senate's audit against warnings by the Justice Department about action it might take over concerns about violations of federal law. His office also recently received records related to "potential violations" of the state's election laws from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who is a vocal critic of the Maricopa County audit.

Maricopa County Chairman Jack Sellers, who leads the mostly Republican board, called the most recent demands levied by Senate President Karen Fann an "attempt to distract attention from their botched audit and conspiracy-obsessed contractors," according to his statement on Monday.

Fann issued subpoenas last week aimed at the county to provide routers and other election-related material along with demands for Dominion Voting Systems, which leases voting machines to the county, to release passwords and splunk logs for machines. Both the county and Dominion did not meet the 1 p.m. deadline on Monday to deliver materials.

Dominion responded to the subpoena on July 27, calling the Senate-hired firm leading the audit, Cyber Ninjas, an "unaccredited" election reviewer and "biased."

County officials rejected demands in the subpoena, expressing a continued refusal to provide routers that they argue would put "sensitive" data about residents at risk, according to a response from Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel. The attorney also highlighted that the subpoena time frame only provided five business days to present "substantially large amounts of records," arguing that it was an "unreasonably short period of time" to deliver such materials by 1 p.m. on Monday.

However, the board agreed to provide some voter registration information and ballot envelopes, although Adel stressed the delivery would not be immediate. Fann said on Monday that the county offering to share ballot envelopes and registration information will help the final report be "better." Organizers have said they expect a report to be released later this summer.

Fann alluded to legal action over the materials not given. Sellers also made a legal threat, calling on the Arizona Senate to get on with releasing its audit report and "be prepared to defend any accusations of misdeeds in court."

"President Fann handled this process professionally, and she has tried to be diplomatic while dealing with the attacks and insults from the board," Borrelli added on Tuesday. "Enough is enough! The level of disrespect from the supervisors toward Senate leadership and Arizona voters is appalling."

The Washington Examiner contacted Borrelli and the attorney general's office but did not immediately receive a response.

