Arizona Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes talks about election

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls. The woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began with the two playing audio of when the two spoke on the phone when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship even as Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married.