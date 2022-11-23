Arizona Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes talks about election
Arizona Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes talks about election on Nov. 22, 2022, in downtown Phoenix.
Arizona Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes talks about election on Nov. 22, 2022, in downtown Phoenix.
Weeks after voters cast their ballot in a bitterly contested election, we sat down with Katie Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democrat to be elected as Arizona's governor in years.
Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed a lawsuit over the 2022 election results.
There is no evidence an experimental drug promoted by Brett Favre does anything to treat concussions in humans, according to a review of claims by the company.
The tortured history of vote-buying charges, denials, lawsuits and investigations in one Kentucky county..
Democrat Kris Mayes is ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh by 510 votes for Arizona attorney general with all ballots counted. A recount looms next.
The Dolphins are returning from the bye week in the same position that they entered the bye week: atop the AFC East.
Arms shortages among Ukraine’s allies are forcing difficult conversations about how to balance support concerns Russia may target them next.
Donald Trump knows better than anyone the power of celebrity, which is why he picked Herschel Walker to run for senator from Georgia.
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls. The woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began with the two playing audio of when the two spoke on the phone when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship even as Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married.
Since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, key hashtags used to trade child pornography have mostly been cleared and reporting options for CSE have improved.
"He would be well advised to decide who's representing him in it because that will have to be resolved promptly," Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said.
Five Tigers reach double-digits in scoring in its' opening round victory of the Cancun Challenge.
The Chinese Communist Party should distribute cash vouchers to its citizens in order to alleviate COVID-related economic hardships, economists suggest.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin thought he would be able to defeat Ukraine in a matter of days, but in nine months of the war, he has suffered setback after setback, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a briefing at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Nov. 21.
Two Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts on Sunday demanding answers after a New York Times report suggested Justice Samuel Alito discussed the outcome of a 2014 high-profile contraception case before the court released its opinion. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who sit on the Senate and…
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Tuesday hailed House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in a rare show of bipartisan support for a congressional member on the other side of the political aisle. Blunt praised Hoyer following a Washington Post editorial about Hoyer deciding to step down from Democratic leadership in the House. “An editorial in…
This delectably sweet, super-simple, yet highly dynamic sauce adds something special to a holiday dinner spread.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors are set to go head-to-head with Donald Trump’s lawyers in an Atlanta courtroom, arguing to free thousands of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate from a review that’s kept them out of investigators’ hands for months.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First T
The shift in majority power in the legislature strengthens Gov. Whitmer's hand while also posing a challenge, as her party's margins are small.