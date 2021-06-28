Arizona audit boss claims CIA may have produced 'disinformation' on election fraud in new film

The CEO of the firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct an audit of the Maricopa County 2020 election was featured in a new film alleging the CIA may have spread "disinformation" about fraud in the contest.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan's involvement in the movie, titled The Deep Rig, was confirmed at the film's premiere on June 26 at the Dream City Church in Phoenix. The movie is based on a book by Trump supporter and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and directed by Roger Richards, whose previous work involves a film claiming aliens were behind the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“If we don’t fix our election integrity now, we may no longer have a democracy," Logan says in the film after he is revealed to be the voice behind the "Anon" character in the movie.

Before Logan's identity is revealed, he claims the CIA or former members of the U.S. intelligence community may have been involved with "disinformation" related to election fraud. Logan did not provide evidence for the assertion, according to the AZ Mirror.

Logan's company was hired by Arizona Senate President Karen Fann to lead an audit of the election in the state's most populous county. The ballot recount was recently finished, and a report of the audit's findings is expected to be released later this summer.

The film features several discredited voter-fraud hunters discussing theories claiming President Joe Biden stole the election from former President Donald Trump, who has encouraged the audit efforts in Maricopa County.

Several Arizona Republican officials, including Fann, state Sen. Sonny Borrelli, and state Reps. Mark Finchem and Walt Blackman were reportedly in the audience for the movie premiere.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Senate told the Washington Examiner he was unaware Fann attended the event "other than what the media is reporting."

The Cyber Ninjas CEO was rumored to be in the film after reports earlier this month noted an anonymous speaker in the movie sounded exactly like Logan. Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, the state Senate's liaison to the audit, previously said he was unsure if any other audit team members would be in the movie.

Skeptics of the audit questioned the integrity of the process after multiple outlets cited now-deleted social media posts by Logan promoting voter fraud allegations following the 2020 election. Logan previously dismissed criticism over his online posts.

“I look forward to showing the media that this process is fully accountable and will yield results the public can have confidence in," he said in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Filmmakers on the project said 100% of the funding raised during the movie's premiere would go toward Byrne's American Project, a nonprofit entity raising money to pay for the Maricopa County audit. A livestream on Saturday amassed 2,500 virtual viewers who paid $45 per ticket to access the movie, which indicates at least $115,000 through web donations, the report said.

Before the movie premiere, the event host introduced Phoenix native Austin Steinbart, who is sometimes referred to by his fans as the enigmatic "Q" figure of the widely discredited QAnon conspiracy theory.

Maricopa County officials and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have taken charge of raising concerns about the process and security of the audit. Critics often note two previous election machine audits conducted for the county's board of supervisors showed no irregularities in the local 2020 election. There was also a recount of a sample of ballots that did not turn up any problems.

The U.S. Justice Department also signaled it would crack down on post-election audits, with Attorney General Merrick Garland warning about "assertions of material vote fraud in the 2020 election that have been refuted by law enforcement and intelligence agencies of both this administration and the previous one, as well as by every court, federal and state, that has considered them."

The Washington Examiner contacted Byrne's American Project, Cyber Ninjas, and the CIA but did not immediately receive a response.

