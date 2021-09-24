Arizona 'audit' results reaffirm Biden’s victory over Trump
After post-election reviews and two private 'audits,' the Maricopa County results showed no anomalies or election integrity issues and confirmed President Joe Biden’s win.
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has promoted the Arizona election review and secured the endorsement of a Arizona state senator who was involved.
Trump said a partisan GOP audit in Arizona found "undeniable evidence" of fraud, but a spokesperson for Cyber Ninjas contradicted that claim.
Trump in a statement late Thursday did not seem aware that the result of the Arizona audit, which he has hyped for months, didn't go his way.
Donald Trump supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review the 2020 vote count are preparing to deliver their findings on Friday, the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories. “Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to prove this case, they have swung and missed,” said Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election attorney and vocal critic of Trump’s push to overturn the election.
The contractors tasked to audit the 2020 election in Maricopa County are scheduled to present their findings to the GOP-led Arizona Senate.
Trump's legal argument that he can exert "executive privilege" even after leaving office is on shaky ground, experts said.
Why Trump is demanding a 2020 election audit — in Texas
