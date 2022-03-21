Arizona basketball players slammed for postgame antics after NCAA Tournament win over TCU

The Arizona basketball team escaped with an 85-80 win in overtime over TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Some were not pleased with how the Wildcats' players handled the team's postgame celebration, however.

One site slammed the players for their postgame antics after the victory.

Frogs O' War, an SB Nation TCU site, tweeted a video after the game showing Arizona players appearing to wave goodbye and taunt TCU fans in the aftermath of the game.

It tweeted this message with the video: "Rather than celebrating with their team and bench, Wildcat players immediately ran over to the TCU fan base waving goodbye and blowing kisses. One team walked away with a W, but the other walked away with dignity."

Rather than celebrating with their team and bench, Wildcat players immediately ran over to the TCU fan base waving goodbye and blowing kisses.



One team walked away with a W, but the other walked away with dignity. pic.twitter.com/gar4vOYKKU — Frogs O’ War (@FrogsOWar) March 21, 2022

It also tweeted that "Kerr Kriisa just mockingly joined in on the TCU Alma Mater holding up a Horned Frog hand sign. He finished with 3 points on 1-10 shooting and a pair of turnovers. Disgusting display of sportsmanship."

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) reacts in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

Kerr Kriisa just mockingly joined in on the TCU Alma Mater holding up a Horned Frog hand sign.



He finished with 3 points on 1-10 shooting and a pair of turnovers. Disgusting display of sportsmanship. — Frogs O’ War (@FrogsOWar) March 21, 2022

Kerr Kriisa gave the TCU fans the horns😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MtwU1u0ITr — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 21, 2022

People had mixed thoughts on the Arizona players' postgame actions:

I hope UArizona does this after every win. This is lovely stuff. Can’t change my mind about it. https://t.co/Qqci16Y5Bg — Danny Shapiro (@DannyShapiro13) March 21, 2022

Well that doesn’t sound like something @KerrKriisa would do. https://t.co/Vnmiv73FMA — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) March 21, 2022

Unnecessary. Win with class and dignity. Someone has to settle him down. Keep it on the court. https://t.co/w7cGbJ2LbE — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) March 21, 2022

Honestly love him or hate him the dude is a clown…he is who he is…and if they win it all he will be a god…if they don’t he will have to wear it all!!! https://t.co/MGxEU3owNN — Kyle Dodd (KD) (@K_Dodd3) March 21, 2022

This is an awesome #StayClassy tweet. I’d rather win the tournament game than have fake internet dignity https://t.co/hPZ5Fdak7o — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 21, 2022

Maybe don't start chanting overrated midway through the game among other stuff? https://t.co/vcepFUwxU2 — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 21, 2022

Yep, they’re a bunch of punks. Have been all season. And it’s one of many reasons they’re heading to San Antonio and a bunch of teams, including TCU, are not. https://t.co/PjLCabAntC — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) March 21, 2022

Arizona's coach, Tommy Lloyd, was shown in a different type of video after the game, when CBS Sports caught him trying to console TCU's Eddie Lampkin Jr.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd consoling a heartbroken Eddie Lampkin after the game. pic.twitter.com/hB8iejubHl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2022

The No. 1 seeded Wildcats will next face No. 5 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

How do you feel about the team's postgame actions?

