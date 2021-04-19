Arizona became the latest state to ban 'vaccine passports.' Its governor said the choice to get a shot or not is 'up to each individual.'

In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey hands over his signed election documents to certify the election results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures at the official canvass at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix
In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey hands over his signed election documents to certify the election results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures at the official canvass at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File

  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order banning vaccine passports on Monday.

  • The order prevents state and local officials from requiring documentation to enter areas or events.

  • Montana, Idaho, Texas, Florida, and Utah have also banned vaccine passports.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order on Monday banning "vaccine passports" and preventing state and local governments from requiring such documentation to enter areas or events.

"The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information," Ducey said in a statement. "While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it's not mandated in our state - and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government."

Arizona joins Montana, Idaho, Texas, Florida, and Utah in banning vaccine passports, which can be used to show a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

