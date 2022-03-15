Arizona Board of Regents denies NAU professor faced racial discrimination on campus

Daniel Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
Northern Arizona University
The Arizona Board of Regents has denied that a Black tenured professor at Northern Arizona University was discriminated against because of his race.

In a motion filed Thursday, March 10, in the U.S. District Court of Arizona, the board asks a federal judge to dismiss a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Ricardo Guthrie, a tenured associated professor in NAU's Ethnic Studies program.

In the lawsuit filed in January, Guthrie claimed he was not allowed to retain a department chair position after he raised complaints about systemic discrimination against Black faculty members at the university.

The regents' motion asking for dismissal calls Guthrie's lawsuit "fatally flawed in several material respects," chief among them that Guthrie failed to comply with legal requirements under the Civil Rights Act when filing the lawsuit.

"(Guthrie) recites a host of allegations for which he failed to comply with the mandatory charge-filing requirements under the Title VIII," of the Civil Rights Act, the motion by the regents says.

Guthrie's lawsuit names the Arizona Board of Regents as the main defendant. The regents oversee NAU.

In his lawsuit, Guthrie alleged that in 2016 he became the first Black person appointed to chair an academic unit in the NAU College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

But despite his accomplishments, Guthrie "experienced and witnessed a continuous culture and pattern of unlawful racial bias, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at the university," his lawsuit said.

After raising complaints about the discrimination he said he witnessed at NAU and filing complaints with the university's Equal Access Office, Guthrie was not allowed to pursue a second four-year term as chair/director of the Ethnic Studies Program, the lawsuit said.

The actions against Guthrie "were intentional and based on his race and color and because he filed protected complaints alleging racial discrimination against himself and other Black candidates and employees," the lawsuit said.

In a separate court filing, the regents one-by-one denied the allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation made by Guthrie in his lawsuit.

