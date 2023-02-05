Arizona Border Patrol: man takes off on horseback after smuggling illegal immigrants into US

A man tried to flee authorities on horseback after allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants into the United States in bales of hay, Border Patrol said.

The scene, reminiscent of the Wild West, unfolded Jan. 28 near the SR-Checkpoint, close to the Arizona-Mexico border.

The illegal immigrants were discovered at a border checkpoint.

During a search of a vehicle hauling a trailer, border agents discovered seven migrants hiding under hay bales, Tucson Border Patrol Chief John Modlin wrote on Twitter.

Seven illegal immigrants were discovered under the hay bale.

Modlin said the driver, a permanent resident from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search and "quickly jumped on to it to flee."

The suspected smuggler, whose name was not released, was arrested and faces criminal charges.

Border Patrol says the man removed the horse from the tractor trailer.

The seven migrants were taken into custody. No further details were released.