Arizona boy with autism going to college at 12 years old
Monty Hernandez was diagnosed with autism at a young age. Now 12 years old, he’s making history by graduating high school and getting accepted into college.
Monty Hernandez was diagnosed with autism at a young age. Now 12 years old, he’s making history by graduating high school and getting accepted into college.
The teenager was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ensemble that won the figure skating team event on Monday ahead of the United States and Japan. The ceremony to present her and her teammates with their Olympic medals has been delayed since then for unexplained legal reasons.Wearing a navy blue hoodie, black tights with shorts over them and her hair tied in a bun, Valieva took to the ice just after 11 a.m. Her coach Eteri Tutberidze also attended.Russian media reported on Wednesday that Valieva had returned a positive test, with newspapers RBC and Kommersant naming the drug as Trimetazidine, which is typically used to treat chest pain.Repeated attempts to reach the ROC chef de mission by Reuters were unsuccessful. His phone was not answered, and the ROC office in Beijing was locked and unmanned on Thursday.The ROC on Wednesday declined to comment on the reports that Valieva had returned a positive test. The International Olympics Committee also declined to comment on Thursday.The teenager delivered one of the highlights of the Beijing Games so far when she landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman in Olympic competition.
"The message is 'You are not welcome here,'" Navarro asserted
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyemDuring Donald Trump’s chaotic final days as president, senior administration officials were less focused on what things Trump may be walking out the White House doors with, and more concerned that he would just walk out the door.“You have to remember that many of us just wanted him to leave the building without any more violence occurring,” said a former senior Trump official, who served until Trump’s last day in office. “I remember
Lottie Moss — sister of British supermodel Kate Moss — made light of her trip to rehab in a video posted to TikTok.
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are now parents to three boys, twins Malachi and Roman and 2-year-old son Isaac
"I now know what someone looks like the moment they realize they are going to die."View Entire Post ›
These are the 16 books a local conservative group wants banned from Polk County Public Schools libraries.
"I am expecting everyone to spend AT LEAST $400 on the wedding gifts."View Entire Post ›
His wife, Lexis, wants his cause of death to be a "warning" to the public and plans to create a foundation in his honor.
"I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts," said "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown. "And it tore me apart."
'These debilitating diseases means her employment is spotty, and she would be homeless if not for our ongoing episodic financial assistance.'
Apparently this happens every single time she goes to pick her baby up from their house...
"I'm glad I could get that message to her before she died," Drew Carey says of his final text message to Amie Harwick in 48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick
"Your 'advice' doesn't actually help — it just makes that person feel worse about themselves."View Entire Post ›
The son of parents who died in a 2016 murder-suicide in Hudson walked away from a Medina County bar and was found dead in the snow the next day
"All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy," says Heather Dubrow
She's opening up for the first time since Kanye accused her of being a "bully."
"It is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," officials said.
At least two other people have died at the ski resort this season.
"Dear Brian, nobody asked you."