Arizona boy with autism going to college at 12 years old

Reuters Videos

The teenager was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ensemble that won the figure skating team event on Monday ahead of the United States and Japan. The ceremony to present her and her teammates with their Olympic medals has been delayed since then for unexplained legal reasons.Wearing a navy blue hoodie, black tights with shorts over them and her hair tied in a bun, Valieva took to the ice just after 11 a.m. Her coach Eteri Tutberidze also attended.Russian media reported on Wednesday that Valieva had returned a positive test, with newspapers RBC and Kommersant naming the drug as Trimetazidine, which is typically used to treat chest pain.Repeated attempts to reach the ROC chef de mission by Reuters were unsuccessful. His phone was not answered, and the ROC office in Beijing was locked and unmanned on Thursday.The ROC on Wednesday declined to comment on the reports that Valieva had returned a positive test. The International Olympics Committee also declined to comment on Thursday.The teenager delivered one of the highlights of the Beijing Games so far when she landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman in Olympic competition.