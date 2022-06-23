Arizona budget updates: Lawmakers get serious about reaching a deal

The copper dome at the Arizona Capitol.

The Arizona Legislature, in the waning days of its 2022 session, is working on a state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The budget process has been fraught as the GOP leadership has not been able to get all of its members on board. Some of have pushed for more spending on key needs such as water infrastructure, housing aid, roads and education. Others have said even a bare-bones budget is excessive. Earlier this week, legislative leaders unveiled a nearly $18 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

7:45 p.m.: Lawmakers turn attention to a deal

A sure sign the Senate is getting serious about voting on a budget: Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, has returned from a business trip in Alaska. Pace left several weeks ago but promised to come back with one day's notice when budget voting got serious.

His vote is important, as the Republicans can't afford to lose even one of its 16 members or they would have to turn to Democrats for support. Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, has harshly criticized the budget as spending too much, especially on a list of 40-odd road projects.

— Mary Jo Pitzl

