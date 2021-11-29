Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray tweet prompts speculation, discussion: What does it mean?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray sent out a tweet on Sunday evening.

That tweet, a GIF of Avengers villain Thanos, sent Twitter into a tailspin.

What does it mean?

Speculation of the tweet's meaning included Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC, Kliff Kingsbury's future as Cardinals head coach and Murray's potential return to the Cardinals lineup from injury, among other interpretations.

More: NFL MVP odds: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray favorite with bettors, not oddsmakers

Here is some of the speculation surrounding Kyler Murray's tweet:

I consulted my (almost) 7-year-old Jude, who is an Avengers aficionado. He says Thanos is bored because he has no one to play with. Perhaps Kyler was in that mode during his bye https://t.co/TGVoKvqO1g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

OK, this is my two cents: This is Thanos at the end of Infinity War, after he wiped out half the world and accomplished his goal.



My guess: Riley accomplished his goal at OU and will rest now.



If I'm wrong, I'm sure Kyler will let me know. https://t.co/IeA545xwih — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 29, 2021

Or Kyler Murray accomplished his goals going into the bye week



1. No. 1 in the NFC West & in the NFL



2. Fully recovered from his ankle injury and ready to return to the starting lineup



The second half of the #AZCardinals 2021 season/story begins in Week 13 #RedSea



😁 https://t.co/qir1ptdeKP — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) November 29, 2021

Oh god, is Kyler going to USC https://t.co/Iiz79cVtDV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2021

Cards getting u back pic.twitter.com/BLOzAHTAzt — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) November 29, 2021

I took this a response to Riley decimating the OU program today, but I am a little emotional about it and could be reading more into it than it really is 😂 — Bryan Street (@B_rystr) November 29, 2021

You’re just playing with these people on this app, aren’t you? — J.J. (@jayjayGoFast) November 29, 2021

I wonder if this is response to Riley going to USC and rumors of Kingsbury to Oklahoma — mac (@cardsplaceinchi) November 29, 2021

What do you think it means?

Story continues

More: Arizona Cardinals' NFL playoff odds: Breaking down 2021 NFL postseason odds for team

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray tweet prompts speculation, discussion