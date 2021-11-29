Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray tweet prompts speculation, discussion: What does it mean?
The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray sent out a tweet on Sunday evening.
That tweet, a GIF of Avengers villain Thanos, sent Twitter into a tailspin.
What does it mean?
Speculation of the tweet's meaning included Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC, Kliff Kingsbury's future as Cardinals head coach and Murray's potential return to the Cardinals lineup from injury, among other interpretations.
— Kyler Murray (@K1) November 29, 2021
Here is some of the speculation surrounding Kyler Murray's tweet:
I consulted my (almost) 7-year-old Jude, who is an Avengers aficionado. He says Thanos is bored because he has no one to play with. Perhaps Kyler was in that mode during his bye https://t.co/TGVoKvqO1g
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021
OK, this is my two cents: This is Thanos at the end of Infinity War, after he wiped out half the world and accomplished his goal.
My guess: Riley accomplished his goal at OU and will rest now.
If I'm wrong, I'm sure Kyler will let me know. https://t.co/IeA545xwih
— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 29, 2021
👀 … Kyler is back? https://t.co/TGVoKvqO1g
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021
Or Kyler Murray accomplished his goals going into the bye week
1. No. 1 in the NFC West & in the NFL
2. Fully recovered from his ankle injury and ready to return to the starting lineup
The second half of the #AZCardinals 2021 season/story begins in Week 13 #RedSea
😁 https://t.co/qir1ptdeKP
— Andy Kwong (@akwong31) November 29, 2021
Oh god, is Kyler going to USC https://t.co/Iiz79cVtDV
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2021
— Angel (@PhoenixS0N) November 29, 2021
Cards getting u back pic.twitter.com/BLOzAHTAzt
— Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) November 29, 2021
I took this a response to Riley decimating the OU program today, but I am a little emotional about it and could be reading more into it than it really is 😂
— Bryan Street (@B_rystr) November 29, 2021
You’re just playing with these people on this app, aren’t you?
— J.J. (@jayjayGoFast) November 29, 2021
I wonder if this is response to Riley going to USC and rumors of Kingsbury to Oklahoma
— mac (@cardsplaceinchi) November 29, 2021
He's back pic.twitter.com/baHj923s0I
— Julianesque (@JULlANESQUE) November 29, 2021
What do you think it means?
