Arizona child hospitalized after accidentally shooting self, police say

A child was hospitalized after they accidentally shot themself Wednesday, according to Phoenix police.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road, where a "young child" had reportedly "accidentally shot themselves."

Police said the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of what led up to the incident were under investigation, according to Phoenix police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Child hospitalized after accidental shooting in Phoenix