Arizona Clemency Board denies Murray Hooper's request to avoid death penalty

Mina Mendez, chairperson, asks a question during the Board of Executive Clemency hearing for Murray Hooper on Nov. 3, 2022, in Phoenix.

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency denied a request for mercy from death row prisoner Murray Hooper on Thursday, removing one of the last barriers between him and an approaching execution date.

Hooper was among three men convicted for the 1980 murders of Patrick Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, as they were preparing for a New Year's Eve party in Phoenix.

"Murray Hooper is not an innocent man," said Kirsten Valenzuela, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office Capital Litigation Bureau Chief. "His convictions are just and true."

Attorneys for the state said that Hooper had many opportunities to litigate the issues he had brought before the Board, and none of those courts were sympathetic to his pleas.

This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows prisoner Murray Hooper, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Nov. 16, 2022.

"The reason we are here today is because of the choices that Murray Hooper has made, again and again, culminating with the New Year's Eve executions of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps," Valenzuela said.

Hooper's legal team spent the day highlighting ways the criminal justice system had failed him, and how a problematic cast of characters who were paid and bribed by the state framed him for murder.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Nicole List said the Board "cannot and should not" have confidence in a sentence of death.

"We are here today to seek justice for Murray Hooper, who has been on death row for 40 years, for a crime that he did not commit," List said. "Understanding how we got here requires that we present and talk about difficult topics such as systemic racism, corrupt police officers, police brutality, prosecutorial misconduct, and the idea that eyewitnesses are not always as reliable as we would like them to be.

Hooper's attorneys told the board about how Chicago police beat and tortured Hooper before holding a lineup where they suggested to witnesses that Hooper was the suspect in the murders.

An expert from Hooper's team talked about how witness testimony from traumatic events can be mistaken. They described the key eyewitness testimony of Marilyn Redmond, who survived the New Year's Eve violence, as "hazy" and "unreliable."

Hooper's team had asked for a commutation of the death sentence to life without the possibility of parole, or a reprieve of the death sentence, to pursue fingerprint and DNA evidence testing. The Board unanimously rejected both requests after a five-hour hearing.

Explaining her decision, board chair Mina Mendez called the murders "a truly horrific crime.” Mendez said the Board received a letter from Redmond's children asking the state not to grant any form of clemency.

Nicole List, counsel for Murray Hooper, speaks during the Board of Executive Clemency hearing for Hooper on Nov. 3, 2022, in Phoenix.

“The entire family was tremendously and significantly impacted by this event," Mendez said. "It's very obvious that this crime continues to haunt them and they continue to suffer even 40 years later."

Mendez said she was a "big believer in the judicial system," and commented that Hooper's claims of additional evidence and misconduct have extensively examined and reexamined by the courts.

“Mr. Hooper's claims of innocence are in the face of overwhelming or at least compelling evidence," board member Louis Quinonez said.

He said the board had not received a statement from Hooper regarding any attempts to reform his lifestyle, which he characterized as "clearly violent and criminal."

"I do not find that the sentence was excessive based on the nature of the offense," Quinonez said.

Board member Michael Johnson said he was not impressed with Hooper’s alibi, and didn’t find his claim of being in Chicago during the murders to be convincing.

“Even if you take out Linda Redmond’s positive identification of Hooper, we still have a mountain of evidence,” said Board member Sal Freni. “He was a career criminal.”

Hooper's execution, the third since Arizona resumed the death penalty this year, is scheduled for November 16.

