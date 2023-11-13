Arizona cop arrested on charges of stalking, sex crimes against underage girl

A police officer has been charged with sex crimes against a minor after Apache County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him on Thursday, according to a statement.

Ismael Amaya-Molina of the Round Valley Police Department just south of Payson, was arrested by detectives with Apache County Special Crimes Enforcement Team detectives after an investigation started on Oct. 31 showed the suspect had sexual relations with an underage girl.

The Round Valley Police Department serves the towns of Eagar and Springerville, Arizona

Detectives with Apache County were given a tip by a concerned member of the community, which led to multiple interviews and search warrants that were performed as part of the investigation.

Apache County Sheriff's deputies arrested Amaya-Molina on Thursday and booked him in jail.

After the arrest, Amaya-Molina was placed on administrative leave with the Round Valley Police Department after working there for approximately one year, according to Police Chief Dayson Merrill.

"This did kind of come out of nowhere. There were some allegations and some rumors on some things that were followed up and led to where we're at today," said Merrill.

Merrill said that Amaya-Molina did not exhibit misconduct on the job during his time at the Round Valley Police Department.

"As far as his performance, he always did well as an officer," said Merrill.

Merrill told The Arizona Republic that an internal investigation into Amaya-Molina's actions will be conducted by the Round Valley Police Department after the Apache County Sheriff's Office finishes its criminal investigation.

Amaya-Molina faces three charges of stalking, sexual misconduct with a minor, and sexual molestation of a child.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Apache County Sheriff's detectives at 928-337-4321.

The Apache County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to The Arizona Republic's request for more information.

