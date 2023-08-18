Arizona corrections officer accused of molesting Georgia minor

The Albany Police Department in Georgia has arrested an Arizona police officer on child molestation charges.

According to the release from the department, Cody Reed, 24 of Safford, Ariz., was arrested for child molestation and the electronic transmission or posting of video depicting nudity.

Reed, according to Albany police, is a corrections officer in Arizona.

The announcement was published Thursday, more than a week after Reed’s arrest.

The investigation reportedly started in June, when officers received a complaint from the grandparents of a Georgia child, alleging the child had “been exchanging explicit photos with an adult male.”

According to police, that man was later identified as Reed, who police said was aware of the child’s age and “proceeded to engage in video calls and the exchanging of photos depicting nudity.”

An Internet Crimes Against Children investigator collected evidence across multiple social media platforms and took out arrest warrants.

The International Business Times, and local newspaper the Gila Herald, reported Reed was an officer at the Arizona State Prison Complex. IBT also reported Reed was awaiting extradition to Georgia as of Aug. 14.

On Aug. 8, Reed was arrested and booked at the Graham County Detention Facility in Arizona.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Arizona Department of Corrections to verify if Reed is, or was, an employee of the AZADC.

