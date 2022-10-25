Arizona county backs hand count of ballots in U.S. midterm elections

FILE PHOTO - People cast their ballots in the Arizona primary election
1
Tim Reid
·1 min read

By Tim Reid

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Republican-controlled county in the presidential battleground state of Arizona voted to hand count ballots in next month's midterm congressional elections, a tallying method that has been called for by Republicans who claim voting machines are unreliable.

Despite warnings by election experts that hand counting is less reliable, could delay results and is more expensive than machine tallies, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors in rural southeastern Arizona voted 2-1 on Monday to count ballots in November's elections by hand.

The county will also count ballots by machine, but experts warned that a hand count could delay results of the Nov. 8 election and raises the prospect of two different vote totals, something they say could further undermine faith in the U.S. election system.

Backers of Republican former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him have been pushing for hand counts, incorrectly claiming that voting machines were manipulated to allow Democrat Joe Biden to narrowly win Arizona and other swing states.

The Republican candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general in Arizona this year all back Trump's election conspiracy theories and are in favor of hand counts.

The two Republicans on the three-member County Board of Supervisors in Cochise County voted in favor of the hand count move, while the Democratic chairwoman voted against the measure.

(Reporting by Tim Reid; editing by Ross Colvin and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Despite warnings of legal consequences, Cochise County supervisors vote for hand count of ballots

    The Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to require a full hand recount of the November election, which several attorneys said was not legal.

  • Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count

    A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. A ruling Friday from the Nevada Supreme Court allowed the hand count to move forward with several provisions, one of which was to ensure that the vote counting was not live-streamed and to figure out a way to ensure that election workers could keep the tallies secret. Ballots cast early, either in-person or by mail, are typically counted by machine on Election Day, with results released only after polls close.

  • 2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count

    The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican.

  • Police say St. Louis school shooter had AR-15-style rifle

    St. Louis police say that the 19-year-old shooter who killed two at a high school had an AR-15 style rifle and additional rounds of bullets. Police Commissioner Michael Sack told the Associated Press on Tuesday that shooter Orlando Harris, who was killed by police during the shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High…

  • Part of Fresno will likely get a congressman known for doing little but talking much

    Fifth Congressional District runs from Sacramento County to northwest Fresno. | Commentary

  • A Bunch of Exclusive New iPadOS Features Just Dropped

    After an extra month or so delay, Apple has finally released iPadOS 16 to the public. Well, technically, it’s iPadOS 16.1. The wait means we’ve already skipped a version and are onto a “point update,” and that before anyone outside of beta testers even had a chance to try iPadOS 16. No matter what Apple is calling it, there are now new features and changes for your iPad, and they’re definietly worth updating for.

  • Early voting starts Monday in Arkansas. Here's what you can expect on the ballot

    At voting centers in Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren and across the state, early voting starts Monday in Arkansas for the Nov. 8 midterm elections

  • NFL investigating referees asking for Mike Evan’s autograph

    Oops! NFL investigating referees asking for Mike Evan's autograph

  • Russia raises accusation at U.N. of Ukraine 'dirty bomb' plans

    Russia on Tuesday took its accusation that Ukraine was preparing to use a dirty bomb - an explosive device laced with radioactive material - to the United Nations Security Council, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body. "We're quite satisfied because we raised the awareness," Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters. "I don't mind people saying that Russia is crying wolf if this doesn't happen because this is a terrible, terrible disaster that threatens potentially the whole of the Earth."

  • Fate of the Whitmer plot defendants in Jackson is in the jury's hands

    Pete Musico, Paul Bellar, and Joseph Morrison are charged with providing material support for terrorism, a felony punishable by up to 20 years.

  • Richard Sherman's Jimmy Garoppolo faith 'wavering' after loss to Chiefs

    Richard Sherman's faith in Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers is beginning to change.

  • Here’s How To Achieve TikTok’s Viral "Night Luxe" Beauty Trend

    Beauty trends (the really good ones) always stick around or are reimagined. For the last few years,...

  • A trespassing suspect died in jail. Tarrant leaders question why he was ever booked.

    Tarrant County opened a mental health diversion center to keep low-level offenders (like people charged with trespassing) out of jail. But law enforcement isn’t using it.

  • Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden after uproar

    A group of progressive Democrats in Congress said Tuesday it had retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia after it triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party’s support for Ukraine. In a statement, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Progressive Caucus, said the caucus was withdrawing the letter it sent less than 24 hours prior. “The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting," the Washington Democrat wrote in a statement.

  • AOC vows to champion LGBTQ+ rights after hecklers storm New York event

    Hecklers were attacking a policy providing affordable housing for LGBTQ+ people

  • Analysis-HSBC's direction in question after Elhedery's sprint to CEO contender

    Georges Elhedery's appointment as HSBC's chief financial officer caps a journey that's taken him from war-torn Lebanon to frontrunner for the top job at Europe's biggest bank. Known at HSBC for his strategic vision more than for his accounting skills, Elhedery has climbed the ranks of HSBC’s investment bank since joining in 2005. "It was a surprise to us,” said Hugh Young, Asia chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, one of HSBC's top 25 shareholders.

  • Hillary Clinton accuses GOP of scheming to 'literally steal the next presidential election'

    Ex-Secretary of State and failed White House hopeful Hillary Clinton accused Republicans of trying to "steal the next presidential election" through the Supreme Court.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $116.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day.

  • GE Posts Smaller Than Expected Q3 Earnings, Plans Restructuring In Vernova Unit

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) reported Q3 FY22 adjusted sales of $18.4 billion, +7% organically, and GAAP total revenues of $19.1 billion, against the consensus of $18.72 billion. Total orders decreased by 9% Y/Y to $20 billion and down 7% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS was $0.35, down from $0.53 a year ago and the consensus of $0.50. The adjusted profit declined 19%Y/Y to $1.06 billion, and the margin compressed from 7.4% to 5.8%. GE's spin-off of its HealthCare unit is expected to deliver

  • Natural gas exporters: market to be tight until 2025

    The leader of the coalition of gas-exporting countries said Tuesday the group expects demand for the fuel to far outstrip supply until 2025 amid a global energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine. Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Mohamed Hamel, of Algeria, said at the group’s meeting in Cairo that although investment was increasing in natural gas production the countries didn’t expect to have new sources of supply online for another three years. “We believe that this market tightness will continue to be with us until probably 2025 or 2026 when the new projects that are being developed will come on-stream,” he said in a press conference Tuesday attended by energy ministers from some of the coalition’s members.