This Arizona county is 'most at risk' of Christmas day break-ins, study finds

A new study revealed which Arizona county residents are at the highest risk of a Christmas burglary.

The study, done by experts at the Suzuki Law Offices criminal defense firm, utilizes the number of break-ins in each Arizona county from 2018-2022 to find which ones are most at risk.

“This study highlights the Arizona counties where most burglaries are committed, which is especially relevant at a time of year when people are shorter on money and have expensive gifts in their homes," Suzuki Law Offices spokesperson Richard Suzuki said in the report.

The research highlights the importance of staying vigilant and taking precautions to decrease the risk of becoming victim to a burglary if you are travelling this Christmas, such as installing security cameras or asking a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home, Suzuki added.

According to the data, La Paz ranked as the number one county in the state to endure a Christmas day theft, posting a burglary offense rate of 554.2 per 100,000 people.

Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa, ranked fourth in the group's findings, having a burglary rate of 348.7 per 100,000 residents.

Greenlee sported the lowest burglary rate for the state, having just a 105.8 summary offense rate per 100,000 citizens.

Additionally, these findings come as Phoenix police say that car thefts throughout the Valley are on the rise this year by roughly 4%, with a staggering 719% increase in Kia thefts and 412% increase in Hyundai thefts In Phoenix.

Ultimately, Arizona's top 10 rounded out as follows:

Rank County Burglary offense rate (per 100K) 1 La Paz 554.2 2 Mohave 441.8 3 Gila 411.1 4 Maricopa 348.7 5 Pima 346.2 6 Yuma 345.6 7 Cochise 275.8 8 Coconino 250.2 9 Navajo 238.7 10 Santa Cruz 209.1

