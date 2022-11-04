Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court

FILE - Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. The Republicans running for Arizona's three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020 and have signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections.(AP Photo/Matt York, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BOB CHRISTIE
·3 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week's election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort.

Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he's recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. The Republican vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he's bypassing the county elections director, who by law oversees the process and is responsible for holding the ballots.

And responding to questions from the lawyer for the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans, Lalitha Madduri, Stevens said he planned to count an estimated 30,000 early ballots despite provisions in the law that limit early ballot hand-count audits to 1% or 5,000 ballots, whatever is less, and that they be randomly selected. That bars a full count of the early votes, she said.

“The board did authorize me to do it,” Stevens said. “The court will decide if it’s legal or not. But they did vote, it was a two-to-one vote, they voted for me to do this and a 100% count.”

The two Republican supervisors who voted to do the 100% hand-count rather than the small sample done in every other election were pushed to do so by people who believe former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that fraud or counting problems with voting machines led to his loss in 2020. The lone Democrat on the board opposed the hand-count.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley, who is hearing the case in Bisbee after the local county court declared a conflict, is charged with deciding whether the detailed state law on hand-count audits allows the Cochise County board of supervisors to expand the count to all early ballots. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is running for governor, contends early ballots can't all be counted under state law.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, however, issued an informal opinion last week that said all the ballots can be hand-counted.

McGinley questioned Stevens about the normal recount rules and focused on a section of the election rules written by the secretary of state that allows counties to expand the hand-count at their discretion, which appears nowhere in the law. And he wondered how rules on acceptable margins of errors between hand-count audits would apply to a full recount.

Stevens said his view was that a full hand-count needs no margin and that whatever that count turned out to be would be the one that was officially certified. That runs counter to what the board discussed when it decided to do a full hand-count as a test of the official machine count.

Stephani Stephenson, who lives in the small Cochise County community of St. David and is the named plaintiff in the case, testified that what she called a rushed and abnormal process would potentially jeopardize her vote. She said she has faith in the current system.

“I know that people have worked years to come up with a process,” Stephenson said. “And then suddenly if my county is going down this other road, at this point, no, I do not trust that.”

McGinley was continuing to take testimony at mid-afternoon Friday and has not said when he might rule. Time is of the essence, because Stevens said he want to start hand-counts in about a week.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Recommended Stories

  • Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

    Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang Boheng of China, who finished second at 87.765, well clear of bronze medalist Wataru Tanigawa of Japan at 85.231. Hashimoto posted the best score on pommel horse during his second rotation and finished second in four other events — still rings, floor exercise, vault and high bar — in a display of excellence that showcased why is the heir apparent to Japan's Kohei Uchimura, a two-time Olympic and six-time world champion.

  • Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures

    A former top disease control official in China said the country will make changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported.

  • EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?

    At the very moment polls close across the country Tuesday, The Associated Press could declare winners in some races in this year's midterm elections. On election night, the AP counts the nation’s votes, tallying the results of millions of ballots as reported by local election officials to come up with the overall total for thousands of races up and down the ballot.

  • Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, sources say

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, three sources said on Thursday, ending a standoff that had triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention. A gang coalition known as G9 blocked the entrance to the Varreux terminal in September, leaving the country without gasoline and diesel and forcing businesses and hospitals to shut their doors just as a cholera epidemic broke out. A prior statement attributed to the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry had said that fuel would be available on Monday.

  • NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

    NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt on Nov. 14, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a dramatic flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years. Forecasters are keeping their eyes on potential tropical weather that could interfere.

  • Kash Patel testifies before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    A grand jury is investigating White House documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

  • Trump Sues New York AG in Florida Seeking to Protect Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida seeking to stop her attempt to impose controls on many of his assets and obtain information about his finances.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery

  • It’s kind of a perfect storm in those markets’: Rent growth is declining in these Sunbelt cities

    Multifamily rent growth is decelerating when compared to last year, with some Sunbelt cities seeing dramatic pullbacks, a new report says,

  • Supreme Court agrees to weigh Navajo Nation water rights battle

    The Supreme Court agreed to hear a dispute between the Navajo Nation, Biden administration and three states over whether the tribe may draw Colorado River water.

  • Why Okta Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), the cloud-identity software company, took a dive today on a bearish analyst note and as several other cloud stocks issued disappointing earnings reports. In a note this morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala lowered his price target on Okta from $93 to $65 and maintained an equal weight rating on the stock. Fodderwala cited execution challenges and a worsening macro environment, and also said he didn't think the company would present updated financial targets at next Wednesday's Investor Day conference or that the conference would be a catalyst for a recovery.

  • Biden says denying results of election is "the path to chaos in America"

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday reminded Americans that the upcoming election is the first major election since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and there are still election deniers on the ballot. "I wish I could say the assault on our democracy ended that day. But I cannot," Mr. Biden said. Watch the full speech.

  • Akron man pleads guilty to manslaughter in July 2020 shooting

    David Brown pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of another man in July 2020. He will be sentenced in December.

  • Family of shooting victim protests after suspect granted recognizance bond

    The family of a man killed in a July 26 shooting in Augusta hosted a vigil Friday afternoon and called for the judge to revoke bond for the suspect.

  • CCSO looking for fugitive from the Jacksonville area

    Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for Donald Devon Watkins who is wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

  • Boyfriend strangled, killed pregnant girlfriend and hid her body, Chicago officials say

    An autopsy showed that the woman’s baby could have survived if it was delivered when she was killed.

  • Arizona Coyotes: Lawson Crouse's hot streak key in guiding special teams

    Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse has been a key producer on the red-hot power play unit with goals in the last two games.

  • New video shows moments after high-speed chase ended with deadly shooting in Westmoreland County

    One day after a man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase, new video shows the intense aftermath of windows shot out and guns drawn.

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • US Army digs deeper to develop robotic breachers

    The Army wants robots to take over some dirty and dangerous work on the battlefield.

  • Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon 'a modern-day Washington'. I cannot tell a lie, I'm floored

    If inviting Steve Bannon is Kari Lake's idea of how to appeal to independents, can you imagine what she'll be like when she doesn't need them?