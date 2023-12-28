This Arizona county is the safest, data shows. Here's what to know

A review of crime data published on Wednesday found that Apache County was safest of Arizona's 15 counties, while Pima County was ranked as the least safe in the state.

The Suzuki Law Office reviewed the number and the type of crimes committed in each Arizona county from 2018-2022. They compiled a list ranking the counties by crime rate per 100,000 residents.

Apache County had a crime rate of 96 per 100,000 residents, according to the review. It was followed by Greenlee County, with a rate of 113 crimes per 100,000 people and Graham County, with 290 crimes per 100,000 residents. All three of them are smaller, rural counties with populations less than 100,000 people.

At the other end of the spectrum, some of the counties listed as the least safe were also among the most populous in the state. Pima County, the second most populous in the state and home to Tucson, ranked at the bottom of the list with 828 crimes per 100,000 people.

Maricopa County also ranked near the bottom, with a crime rate of 787 per 100,000 residents, placing it in the twelfth spot among the 15 counties.

The study reviewed data reported to multiple law enforcement agencies in each county. The Apache County Sheriff's Office and the Pima County Sheriff's Office, the two main agencies in the most and least safe counties on the list, did not respond to request for comment as of midday Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety also collects and publishes crime data reported by each law enforcement agency within the state, but it is not aggregated by county. It is available online at its Arizona Crime Statistics web portal.

Arizona DPS data for 2023 was incomplete. But other crime details were accessible and can be searched by individual law enforcement agencies, by year dating back to 2017 and by different types of crime.

Here are how Arizona's 15 counties rank from lowest to highest crime rates per 100,000 residents:

Apache (96)

Greenlee (113)

Graham (290)

Pinal (369)

Santa Cruz (371)

Navajo (389)

Cochise (432)

Yavapai (457)

Yuma (504)

Mohave (656)

La Paz (710)

Maricopa (787)

Gila (796)

Coconino (820)

Pima (828)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Which Arizona county has the highest crime rate?