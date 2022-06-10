Arizona couple arrested with blank credit cards

Jun. 10—What began as a possible overdose situation quickly turned into a fraud investigation.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Ironton Police Department was called about a possible overdose in the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store on Park Avenue in Ironton.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the female driver, Erin Berra, who was alert, and the male passenger, Phillip Zeiter, both of Arizona.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found several firearms and narcotics including methamphetamine and heroin.

Officers also said they found a batch of fake IDs from multiple states belonging to the suspects, as well as several fraudulent credit cards.

They also said they found laptops and printers used to make credit cards and IDs as well as blank credit cards.

Both Berra and Zeiter were arrested on multiple felony charges and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.

Berra has an outstanding felony warrant from Arizona for parole violation.

The IPD is continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information can contact Capt. Steve Wilson at 740-532-5606.