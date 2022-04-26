Arizona couple plead not guilty to child, elder abuse, drug crimes after RV bust near Mitchell

Apr. 26—MITCHELL — Two Arizonans pleaded not guilty to a variety of drug charges and allegations of child and elder abuse after authorities busted their RV at a campground near Mitchell.

Jamie Bosone, 37, and Daniel Smythe, 38, both of Mesa, Arizona, appeared in felony court Tuesday at the Davison County Public Safety Center to enter a plea of not guilty to multiple felonies.

The charges stem from April 10, when authorities were called to Betts Campground, approximately five miles west of Mitchell, for a disturbance and reports of drug activity.

When they arrived, court documents allege they located Smythe in personal possession of fentanyl and located other drugs, paraphernalia and indicators of narcotic distribution inside their RV.

Through interviews, authorities say the couple had locked a 70-year-old frail woman out of the RV. A 4-year-old child also lived in the RV.

At Tuesday's hearing, Bosone and Smythe, both of whom are being held at the Davison County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond, asked the court to reduce their bond to a personal recognizance bond, which would have released them from custody without a cash deposit on the condition they promise to appear for all court appearances.

Bosone's attorney, Doug Papendick, argued that the 4-year-old child had been placed in the custody of the South Dakota Department of Social Services, and that Bosone needs to be present at any custody hearings since Smythe, her husband, was also incarcerated in Davison County. Zach Flood, representing Smythe, made a similar argument in an afternoon hearing.

In his appeal to the court, Papendick told the court that Bosone and Smythe — despite having an Arizona address — most recently lived in Hawaii and still own a house there. They had recently decided to pack up into an RV and travel the country, as Smythe works in information technology and can work from anywhere.

They briefly lived and worked in Arizona, and wanted to eventually end up there permanently, but found their way to South Dakota.

The prosecution argued against both requests for bond reduction, noting that neither Bosone nor Smythe had any ties to South Dakota beyond the potential custody hearings regarding the child.

"Other than the one matter that council referred to with regard to the child being in temporary DSS custody, the defendant has absolutely no ties to South Dakota," Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said. "Because of that, we believe she does represent a flight risk."

The prosecution pointed out Bosone had failed to appear for court once before in Arizona, and urged the court to be cautious in making any bond reduction. Smythe, however, had no record of criminal charges or court appearances.

Judge Chris Giles reminded Bosone of the severity of her charges, clarifying her four felony counts could result in up to 27 years in prison plus $54,000 fines — excluding the "many" misdemeanors lodged against her. He noted to Smythe that his charges tallied up to a potential sentence of up to 39 years in prison plus $78,000 in fines.

After hearing both the prosecution and defense, Giles ultimately cut Bosone and Smythe's bond in half, offering each a $10,000 cash-only bond with conditions that the couple remain in South Dakota until the conclusion of their hearings.

Neither Bosone nor Smythe indicated that a $10,000 cash-only bond was likely to be posted, and as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, neither had bonded out.

Each will appear for a status hearing on July 8, which will serve as a final opportunity to change a plea. If no plea agreement is reached, a jury trial will commence on Aug. 8.