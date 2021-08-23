In Arizona, COVID-19 outbreak among Cyber Ninjas staff delays delivery of full election audit report

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said the state Senate will get just a partial report on the 2020 election audit Monday, due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has left three members of the Cyber Ninjas team "quite sick."

In a news release, Fann, R-Prescott, said Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, has COVID-19 along with two other members of his five-person audit team.

That will delay the expected delivery of the full draft report, compiled after months of recounting ballots in the 2020 Maricopa County general election, as well as reviewing the county's election methods.

Instead, the Senate is expecting a partial report and will start reviewing it Wednesday, Fann said in a news release.

A separate review is just beginning to verify voter signatures on the envelopes used to return their mail-in ballots. Fann said the Senate received those records from Maricopa County on Thursday.

Senate officials have said that after they get the drafts, they expect it will take several weeks to review, clarify and modify them.

The final report will go to the Senate Judiciary Committee, at which point it will be released publicly, the Senate said.

