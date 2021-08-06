Arizona Democratic state senator arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with minor

Democratic Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of charges accusing him of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said it received a report on Wednesday about the alleged conduct between Navarrete and a minor in 2019. The arrest came after investigators interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, police said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Navarrete, 35, was booked in jail on suspicion that included three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of molestation of a child, according to department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Williams.

Senate Democrats responded to reports of Navarrete's arrest on Friday, releasing a statement calling for the allotment of "due process to take place through our judicial system."

Our statement on the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete. We encourage anyone who needs it to call the Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline at 602-279-2980 or text: 520-720-3383. pic.twitter.com/JCRPM5MMBz — Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) August 6, 2021

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are anxious for the facts of this ongoing investigation to be revealed. At this point we do not have any details surrounding this ongoing case and we will refrain from further comment," state Democrats wrote in their release.

Republican state Sen. Kelly Townsend wrote in a tweet Friday she would perceive Navarrete as innocent unless proven guilty.

"However, if it's true, then I don't ever want to lay eyes on you again, @Navarrete," Townsend added.

Navarrete was elected as a state representative for Arizona's 30th Legislative District in 2016. Two years later, he was elected as the district's state senator. He is also deputy director for Promise Arizona, a nonprofit group aimed to "train leaders to build confidence, promote Latino leadership, and encourage civic involvement in our communities," according to its webpage.

The Democratic state senator revealed on Aug. 4 he tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated against the virus.

Representatives for Navarrete's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He was expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday, according to a local Fox affiliate.

The Washington Examiner contacted the PPD but did not immediately receive a response.

