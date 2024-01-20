Arizona Democrats try again to pass statewide LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination bill

After several failed attempts, Arizona Democrats are once again sponsoring legislation to outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in the state.

Democratic Rep. Oscar De Los Santos announced Thursday he's introducing legislation that would prevent discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in employment, education and housing. The bill would also prevent public and private entities receiving state funds from discriminating against LGBTQ+ people.

"Many people may be surprised to learn that today it is perfectly legal to discriminate against LGBT people in Arizona," De Los Santos said at a news conference Thursday. "A plumber can be fired from their job, a nurse can be denied a promotion, a single mom can be evicted from her home simply because of their gender identity or sexual orientation."

As of 2022, 11 Arizona cities adopted nondiscrimination policies for LGBTQ+ people, including Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, Mesa and Tempe.

Similar bills have been introduced in past years by Democrats with some support from Republicans. A 2022 bill by Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix, and former Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, included many of the same provisions as De Los Santos' legislation but added exemptions for religious organizations. That bill died in committee after not receiving a hearing.

In an emailed statement, De Los Santos said the bill doesn't include religious exemptions because of the harm caused by discrimination from religious entities. Along with Phoenix Democratic Rep. Patty Contreras, De Los Santos co-chairs the state LGBTQ Legislative Caucus.

"Nothing in this bill touches the First Amendment, and churches will still enjoy the protections afforded under the Constitution," De Los Santos said in the statement. "But our laws shouldn’t be used to hurt people, to impose one’s beliefs on others, or to discriminate."

It's unclear whether the new bill will receive support from Republicans. Several key GOP lawmakers did not respond to requests for comment from The Arizona Republic.

But legislative progress on the effort has stalled over recent years. Like the 2022 bill, a 2023 version introduced by former Rep. Andres Cano, D-Tucson, was not given a hearing.

Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix, will be introducing a companion bill in the Senate and said she's always hopeful that her Republican colleagues will join to protect the rights of Arizonans.

“We want to protect all people so they can enjoy their freedoms and participate in society,” Alston said.

In his emailed statement, De Los Santos said nondiscrimination is an issue that "shouldn't be partisan."

"Our constituents don't want us to play politics with their lives; they want us to solve problems," De Los Santos said.

